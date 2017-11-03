Carson City hosting annual Tip-a-Cop fundraiser for Special Olympics
November 3, 2017
The Law Enforcement Torch Run Annual Tip-a-Cop benefit for the Special Olympics is returning to Carson City on Wednesday.
The benefit will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. at Applebee's, 3300 S. Carson St.
