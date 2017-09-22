Carson City Leisure Hour Club makes donation to Muscle Powered

The Carson City Leisure Hour Club recognized Muscle Powered as an organization committed to enhancing the Carson City environs and the quality of life for its citizens.

Accepting the $500 donation was Randy Gaa, secretary of Muscle Powered. The recognition was based on nominations submitted by Leisure Hour Club members Donna Inversin and George Gosslein.

In making the announcement, Leisure Hour Club President Debbie Lane noted the purpose of Muscle Powered is to make the capital city healthier for all citizens and safer and more accessible for bicycling and walking.

Through education and advocacy, the group promotes a bicycle and pedestrian friendly infrastructure and develops and maintains recreational trails throughout the city.

Since 1996, when Carson City was looking to develop its first bicycle plan, Muscle Powered has focused on creating an environment where all residents feel safe walking, hiking, or cycling.

Outcomes of these efforts include developing multi-use paths along the freeways, offering a variety of hiking and walking programs, coordinating biking and Bike Month activities, initiating Trash Mobs and building walking and hiking trails of varying difficulty throughout the greater Carson City area.

Community members interested in joining or supporting the activities of Muscle Powered can submit membership applications or donations to Muscle Powered, PO Box 2402, Carson City, NV 89702. The group's web page is https://musclepowered.org/.

The Leisure Hour Club, established in September of 1896, is Carson City's oldest continuously meeting social organization. Continuing to celebrate its 122nd year, the organization is focused on its goal of promoting knowledge on important issues, science, music and literature.