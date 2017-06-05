Carson City Leisure Hour Club preparing for 122nd year | NevadaAppeal.com

The Leisure Hour Club recently installed new officers for the 2017-18 year. Sworn in during the organization's May meeting by former Copresident Helen Skipworth were Debbie Lane, president; Susan Spencer, second vice president/programs; Poul Fisker, treasurer; Dan Neverett, secretary; and Tish Carpenter as director at large. Absent was George Gosselin, who will be sworn in as first vice president at the club's September meeting.

In addition, President Lane announced the following appointments for the group's various chair positions: Sunshine — Ann Fisker, Reservations — Dorothy Link, Raffle — Carol Pitts, and Membership — Gary Yoakum.

The Leisure Hour Club's next general membership meeting is scheduled for Sept. 20 in the Carson Nugget Banquet Room. Presenting at that event will be local author and club member Bonnie Nishikawa. She will speak about growing up in the Nevada State Orphanage. An announcement will be made in September when reservations for this event will be taken.

The Leisure Hour Club, established in September of 1896, is Carson City's oldest continuously meeting social organization. Beginning to celebrate its 122nd year, the organization is focused on its goal of promoting knowledge on important issues, science, music and literature.