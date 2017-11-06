Carson City Leisure Hour Club to recognize local students on Nov. 15

The Leisure Hour Club's scholarship recipients and Western Nevada College will be the focus of the club's dinner meeting on Nov. 15.

As part of the club's commitment to education, three $1,000 academic scholarships are funded at WNC annually. This year the recipients are Douglas High School's Ciarra Begovich and Carson High School's Annji Hodorowicz and Antoinette Rose.

The club's recognition of these students will be followed by comments by WNC Foundation Executive Director Niki Gladys and WNC Learning Resource Director Denise Frohlich.

As a recent hire at the college, Frohlich is excited to share her vision for the WNC library and media services department. At Odessa College in Texas, her previous professional appointment, Denise was responsible for transforming their library into a state-of-the-art learning resource center. The transformation impacted student success by encouraging students to collaborate, innovate and get excited about their studies using the latest technology.

She believes that Western Nevada College's expansive, 22,000 square foot library has potential to impact both students and the local community.

If you would like to attend the event, call the club's reservation chair at 775-400-2647 no later than Thursday to make a reservation.

The meeting will be preceded by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. in the Carson Nugget Capitol Ballroom. Reservations for the meeting and dinner are required.

The Leisure Hour Club, established in September of 1896, is Carson City's oldest continuously meeting social organization. Continuing to celebrate its 122nd year, the organization is focused on its goal of promoting knowledge on important issues, science, music and literature.