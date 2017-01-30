Carson City Library collecting donations of prom dresses for local teens | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Library collecting donations of prom dresses for local teens
January 30, 2017
Donations of gently used dresses are being collected so local teens can attend prom.
The Carson City Library, 900 N. Roop St., is collecting clean and gently used prom, party and evening gowns starting Feb. 1.
Dresses will be given away on a first come first served basis at a “try on” event from 3 to 6 p.m. March 3 and 1 to 4 p.m. March 5.
