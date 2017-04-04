Carson City Library hosting Capital Reads citywide reading program | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City Library is holding a citywide reading initiative through April with the theme of "Building a Better Community."

The 2017 Capital Reads program will focus on three titles: "Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations" by Thomas L. Friedman; "Happy City: Transforming Our Lives Through Urban Design" by Charles Montgomery; and "The New Better Off: Reinventing the American Dream" by Courtney E. Martin.

A Book Tasting event is planned from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 7. The event, open to adults 21 and older, will offer the chance to view and discuss the three books. Attendees will have an opportunity to preview books and rate them according to the book's cover, description, and a brief excerpt. The Carson City Friends of the Library will be providing wine and appetizers for participants.

To reserve a spot at the Book Tasting, go to http://carsoncitylibrary.libcal.com/event/3227060.

Copies of the books will be available at the Carson City Library while supplies last. Book Club in a Bag kits are available, each containing eight copies of one of the books. There will also be a recommended reading list of additional titles available for check-out with a library card. All titles are also available as ebooks and several as e-audiobooks on the library's OverDrive website (www.carsoncitylibrary.overdrive.com).

For information, call 775-887-2244, or go to http://www.CarsonCityLibrary.org.