Carson City Moose Lodge hosting car show fundraiser Saturday

There's still time to sign up for the Carson City Moose Lodge's inaugural fall fundraiser classic show and shine, which is expecting to draw an array of cars and trucks from the pre-1940s to 70s to Max Casino on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event, a fundraiser for Moose charities, will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the casino on S. Carson Street.

Entry costs $35 and includes lunch at the Black Bear Diner inside the casino. Registration will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on the day of the event. Judging will take place at 2 and awards at 3:30 p.m.

Awards include best custom hot rod, Chevy, Ford and Mopar, best flames and graphics, engine and interior in addition to best of show, people's choice and the Mooseheart Kids award.

Raffles and a 50/50 drawing will be held during the show.

The lodge, whose charity work often focuses on children in need, will use a portion of proceeds from the fundraiser to aid the Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada.