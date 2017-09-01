Carson City Muscle Powered holds free walking, hiking & biking events

Muscle Powered offers free weekly events at local recreation spaces, including walks, hikes and bike rides.

Walks, 1-2 miles in length with minimal elevation gain, on Tuesdays. They last about an hour on paved or smooth paths. In cases of heavy rain or sleet, meet at the Multi-purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way. Check times as they change during the fall — email Donna Inversin at donnanv1@gmail.com.

Sept. 5 — Historical East Side Tour Section II; meet at 8 a.m. in from of the Laxalt Building, 401 N. Carson St. The event may include a tour of the Laxalt site.

Sept. 12 — Historical East Side Tour Section III; meet at 8 a.m. in front of the Carson City Visitors Bureau, 716 N. Carson St.

Sept. 19 — Historical West Side Tour Section I; meet at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Nevada State Museum, 600 N. Carson St.

Sept. 26 — Historical West Side Tour Section II; meet at 8:30 a.m. in front of 340 N. Minnesota St.

Oct. 3 — Kings Canyon Trail; meet at 8:30 a.m. in the parking area on Kings Canyon, just west of Kingsview Way.

Oct. 10 — Annual Art Walk from 9 a.m. to noon; meet at the corner of E. Telegraph and N. Plaza streets for a look at 10 art galleries and venues on a 2.5-mile walk. Lunch will follow at a downtown restaurant.

Oct. 17 — Kings Canyon waterfall; meet at 9 a.m. in the parking area at the west end of the paved Kings Canyon Road.

Oct. 24 — Linear Ditch West; meet at 9 a.m. in the first parking lot at Governors Field on Evalyn Drive, off Roop Street.

Oct. 31 — Linear Ditch Central; meet at 9 a.m. on Cardinal Way off of Saliman Road.

Additionally, the following hikes, 4-6 miles in length, are on Tuesday evenings:

Sept. 5 — Clear Creek Trail from Jacks Valley Trailhead; meet at the parking area on Jacks Valley Road, almost two miles from Highway 395.

Sept. 12 — Ormsby Fireroad; meet at 1402 W. King St., in the parking lot of Carson Middle School.

Sept. 19 — V&T Trail, north end; meet at the trailhead on Combs Canyon Road across from Murphy Road.

Sept. 26 — V&T Trail, Central; meet at Long Ranch park on Longview Way.

Oct. 3 — VeeCee Canyon Trail; meet at the V&T trailhead at the corner of Murphy and Vanpatten roads.

Oct. 10 — Mexican Ditch Trail; meet at the Moffat Open Space Parking area on Hells Bells Road.

Oct. 17 — Carson Freeway Multi-Use Path; meet in the parking lot of the Multi-Purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way.

Oct. 24 — Linear Ditch Wes; meet in the first parking lot at Governors Field on Evalyn Drive, off Roop Street.

Thursday morning hikes, 2-4 miles on dirt or paved trails, are on Thursday mornings.

Sept. 7 — Empire Ranch trail; meet at 8 a.m. at the Carson River put-in parking lot on Morgan Mill Road.

Sept. 14 — Marlette Lake (partial); meet at 8 a.m. at the Highway 50 Park and Ride to carpool to the Spooner Lake parking lot. The troup will hike toward Marlette Lake, about 3.5 miles round-trip.

Sept. 21 — Spooner Lake; meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Highway 50 Park and Ride to carpool to the Spooner Lake parking lot. The trek will be around the lake, about two miles on flat trail.

Sept. 28 — Tahoe Rim Trail from Spooner South; meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Highway 50 Park and Ride to carpool to the trailhead. The hike will be 3-4 miles round-trip.

Oct. 5 — Ash Creek trail; meet at 8:30 a.m. on Ash Canyon Road where the pavement to the water towers begin to carpool to the trailhead parking.

Oct. 12 — WNC Observatory to Vee Cee Canyon trail; meet at 8:30 a.m. at the WNC Observatory parking lot on Vanpatten Avenue.

Oct. 19 — Carson River Park to Mexican Dam; meet at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot at the Carson River Park off of Carson River Road, at the bridge.

Oct. 26 — Bentley Heritage Trail in Minden; meet at 8:30 a.m. at the north end of the parking lot at Target to carpool to the trailhead.

Weekend hikes vary from month to month but are generally 3-6 miles in length and sometimes longer.

Sept. 4 — Hike or bike at Silver Saddle Ranch to the Mexican Dam; meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Red Barns off Carson River Road. Flat dirt trail about 3.5 miles round-trip.

Sept. 16 — Fay-Luther Trail in Gardnerville; meet at 8:30 a.m. in the Target parking lot at the north end along Jacks Valley Road to carpool to the Fay-Luther trailhead on Foothill Road, south of Genoa. Dirt trail with some elevation rise, about four miles round-trip.

Oct. 14 — Ash to Kings Canyon Trail; meet at 8:30 a.m. at the end of the pavement on Ash Canyon Road to carpool to the trailhead where parking is limited. Cars will be staged at Kings Canyon parking lot, too. About nine miles total. Bring water, poles, hat, snacks.

Additionally, free weekly bike rides are at 8 a.m. Sundays. Meet at Fremont Elementary School, 1511 Firebox Road, in the south parking lot next to the Linear Ditch Trail.

The rides consist of two 10-15-mile loops. Email Shane at shane@shanetrotter.net for information.

All events are of no cost to participants. Participants are responsible for their own transportation to the meeting site and the leader may request a physician's release at their discretion. All events require closed-toed shoes and water.

All events can be found on the Carson City Visitor Bureau Calendar, Nevada Appeal Event Calendar, the Carson Now Event Calendar, and at ​www.musclepowered.org/calendar​. The Muscle Powered calendar is a public calendar and you can add it to your Google calendar by clicking on the "Google Calendar" and follow the instructions.

For general information, contact Debbie.Lane102@yahoo.com.