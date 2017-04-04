Carson City Muscle Powered hosting weekly walking, biking events in April | NevadaAppeal.com

A chance to enjoy the spring weather while traversing Carson City's recreational spaces is offered in Muscle Powered's free weekly events.

Walks, 1-2 miles in length with minimal elevation gain, are at 9 a.m. Tuesdays. They last about an hour on paved or smooth paths. In cases of heavy rain or sleet, meet at the Multi-purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way.

April 11 — Mills Park to Capitol Grounds; meet in the small parking lot of Seely Loop off Saliman Road

April 18 — Northridge Linear Park Trail and Blackwell Pond; meet in the parking area on New Ridge Drive off Northridge Drive

April 25 — Ormsby Fire Road and Pioneer Cemetery; meet in the school district parking lot at 1402 W. King St.

Additionally, the following easy hikes, 2-4 miles in length, are at 3 p.m. Thursdays:

April 6 — Sedge Road; meet at the end of the pavement on Sedge Road

April 13 — Blue Line tour of governors' homes; meet at the back door of the Nevada State Museum on Curry Street.

April 20 — Silver Saddle Ranch; meet near the barns on Silver Saddle Ranch off Carson River Road

April 27 — Carson Tahoe Medical Loop/Wellness Mile; meet in the parking lot opposite Pesti Lane on Medical Parkway

An evening conditioning hike program offers 4-6-mile hikes with elevation gain — sometimes more than 500 feet — usually on a single-track trail. The hikes take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; plan on spending 1 1/2 hours or more.

April 11 — C Hill; meet in the dirt parking area on Curry Street behind the Nevada State Railroad Museum

April 18 — Carson River Canyon; meet at Brunswick Canyon and Deer Run roads, one mile south of Highway 50

April 25 — East side of Carson River; meet at the first parking area on the right on Sierra Vista Lane

Free weekly bike rides are at 9 a.m. Sundays. Meet at Fremont Elementary School, 1511 Firebox Road, in the south parking lot next to the Linear Ditch Trail.

The rides consist of two 10-15-mile loops. Email Shane at shane@shanetrotter.net for information.

Other events include a tour of the Capitol at 3 p.m. Friday (meet in front of the Capitol); and a tour of the Assembly and Senate chambers at 10 a.m. April 21 (meet in front of the Legislature, 401 S. Carson St.).

All events can be found on the Nevada Appeal's event calendar and at http://www.musclepowered.org/calendar.