Carson City Muscle Powered hosts weekly walking, biking events | NevadaAppeal.com

A chance to enjoy the winter weather while traversing Carson City’s recreational spaces is offered in Muscle Powered’s free weekly events.

Walks, 1-2 miles in length with minimal elevation gain, are at 9 a.m. Tuesdays. They last about an hour on paved or smooth paths. The schedule is as follows: Feb. 7 — Kings Canyon Trail; meet in the parking area on Kings Canyon, just west of Kingsview Way; Feb. 14 — Linear Ditch Trail; meet in the first parking lot at Governors Field off Roop Street; Feb. 21 — Linear Ditch Trail; meet on Cardinal Way off Saliman Road; Feb. 28 — Linear Ditch Trail; meet at the Moffat open space parking area on Hells Bells Road.

Additionally, easy hikes, 2-4 miles in length, are at 3 p.m. Thursdays: Feb. 2 — Conestoga Drive; meet at the corner of Imus and Conestoga drives; Feb. 9 — Riverview Park; meet at the Korean Memorial parking area at the east end of Fifth Street; Feb. 16 — Centennial Park; meet at the rear of Centennial Park, across from the baseball fields on Heritage Way; Feb. 23 — Longview Ranch Estates Open Space; meet at the corner of Longview Way and Bristol Place.

Free weekly bike rides are at 9 a.m. Sundays. Meet at Fremont Elementary School, 1511 Firebox Road, in the south parking lot next to the Linear Ditch Trail. The rides consist of two 10-15-mile loops. Email Shane at shane@shanetrotter.net for information.

An evening conditioning hike program offers 4-6-mile hikes with elevation gain — sometimes more than 500 feet — usually on a single-track trail. The hikes take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays; plan on spending 1 1/2 hours or more. February’s schedule is as follows: Feb. 7 — Carson City Freeway Multi-Use Path; meet in the parking lot of the Multi-purpose Athletic Center, 1860 Russell Way; Feb. 14 — Freeway Multi-Use Path; meet in the Moffat open space parking lot; Feb. 21 — Goni Road; meet just east of the gates for the mine; Feb. 28 — Linear Ditch Trail; meet in the first parking lot at Governors Field.

All events can be found on the Nevada Appeal’s event calendar and at http://www.musclepowered.org/calendar.