Carson City Natives & Newcomers to meet Jan. 12 | NevadaAppeal.com

One of Carson City’s service organizations is meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Red’s Old 395 Grill, 1055 S. Carson St.

Carson City Natives and Newcomers, which holds projects to benefit local charities, is collecting new and used coats — all sizes in good condition — to keep those less fortunate warm this winter. New members are being recruited.

For more information about the club, call Heidi DePuy at 775-267-3009.