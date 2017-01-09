Carson City Natives & Newcomers to meet Jan. 12 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Natives & Newcomers to meet Jan. 12
January 9, 2017
One of Carson City’s service organizations is meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Red’s Old 395 Grill, 1055 S. Carson St.
Carson City Natives and Newcomers, which holds projects to benefit local charities, is collecting new and used coats — all sizes in good condition — to keep those less fortunate warm this winter. New members are being recruited.
For more information about the club, call Heidi DePuy at 775-267-3009.
