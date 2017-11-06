Carson City Natives & Newcomers to meet Thursday
November 6, 2017
The Carson City Natives and Newcomers will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at Red's Old 395 Grill.
The meal will be followed by a business meeting.
