Carson City Photography Club to meet Jan. 31 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Photography Club to meet Jan. 31
January 27, 2017
The Carson City Photography Club is meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Carson City Sheriff’s Office. Attendees are asked to use the west entrance.
This month’s theme is “Night Lights.” All levels of photographers are welcome.
