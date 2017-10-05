Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range to close for few hours on Oct. 11

The Carson City Rifle and Pistol Range in Carson City will be closed to the public for several hours on Oct. 11.

The range will reopen for normal operations after 3 p.m. on the same day.

The Carson City Parks and Recreation Department will be closing the facility to allow clean-up work to be done at the site. They will be cleaning facility and hauling trash and debris from the site.

The range is at 4000 Flint Drive (U.S. Highway 50 East to Rifle Range Road).

For information, contact Parks Operations Manager David Navarro at 775-887-2262, ext. 7346.