Carson City Road Runners RV Club to meet Jan. 26 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Road Runners RV Club will have its monthly meeting at Grandma Hattie’s on Jan. 26. Lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The club has openings for new members. If you have a self-contained RV and would like to get away for rest and recuperation, food, games, ATVing, and other activities, call Jan Baldwin at 775-882-2006.