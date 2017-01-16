Carson City Road Runners RV Club to meet Jan. 26 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Road Runners RV Club to meet Jan. 26
January 16, 2017
Carson City Road Runners RV Club will have its monthly meeting at Grandma Hattie’s on Jan. 26. Lunch will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The club has openings for new members. If you have a self-contained RV and would like to get away for rest and recuperation, food, games, ATVing, and other activities, call Jan Baldwin at 775-882-2006.
