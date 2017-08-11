 Carson City Roadrunners holding RV campout Aug. 22-25 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Roadrunners holding RV campout Aug. 22-25

Carson City Roadrunners is having its fourth campout of the season at Topaz RV Park August 22-25.

Those with self-contained RVs who are interested in joining for pot lucks, games and more can call Jan Baldwin at 775-882-2006.

Reservations are required.