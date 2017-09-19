Carson City site of free forum about potential Yucca Mountain nuclear waste dump
September 19, 2017
A free forum at 6 p.m. Oct. 10 in Carson City will discuss the development of Yucca Mountain as a potential nuclear waste dump as well as opposition surrounding the project.
The forum, titled Yucca Mountain 101, will feature Marta Adams, special deputy attorney general, and Robert Halstead, executive director of the State of Nevada Agency for Nuclear Projects.
Sponsored by Sierra Nevada Forums, the event will be in the Brewery Arts Center's Performance Hall, 511 W. King St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
For information, call 775-721-1731, or go to http://www.sierranevadaforums.com.
