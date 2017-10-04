Carson City site of shred and recycle event Oct. 14

The chance to safely dispose of credit card offers, receipts, bank statements, tax returns, business records and other sensitive documents is being offered in a community shredding and electronics recycling event.

Confidential documents can be professionally shredded on site from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14 in the same parking lot in which the 3rd and Curry St. Farmers Market is held.

Electronics such as computers, LCD monitors, fax machines, copiers, cameras and flat-screen TVs can be recycled. Tube TVs and CRT monitors will not be accepted.

The cost is $5 per standard file storage box or electronic device. A maximum of 50 boxes of shredding is permitted per person.

Also available will be coffee and donuts, hamburgers and hotdogs at a cost of $5. Every $5 spent earns a raffle ticket for the chance to win prizes. Additional raffle tickets are $5.

All proceeds will benefit local athletes from Special Olympics Nevada.