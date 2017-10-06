Carson City Soroptimist announces winners of Stroke to Help tournament

Winning teams in the Carson City Soroptimist's 16th Annual Stroke to Help Golf Tournament on Sept. 9 were as follows:

Men's Team, with a Scramble Format score of 47, Dale Brown, Kent Cooper, Jose Del Real, and Steve McIntyre; Women's Team, with a score of 52, Mary Luster, DarCee Monington, Jan Burgman, and Pam Christensen; Mixed Team, with a score of 56, Frances Ingram, Shirley Ingram, and Randy Irwin. In the on-course contests, Kent Cooper took the Men's Closest to the Pin; Marilyn Lewis the Women's Closest to the Pin; Maurice Mayer had the Longest Drive for the Men; and Kristin Nunes was Closest to the Line for the Women.