Carson City Soroptimist to meet Feb. 8 | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City Soroptimist will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St.

Featured speakers are Tracy Turner, PhD, Chief Philanthropy Officer, who graduated from the University of North Texas with degrees in facilitation and communication, retired Air Force, and Ginny Davis, Chief Advancement Officer, who most recently served as the senior director of development for the College of Biological Sciences. She holds a Bachelor of Science from West Chester University and completed graduate work at West Chester, Texas Woman’s University, and UC Riverside.

The cost for the optional lunch is $16. RSVPs are required by Monday to Miriam at silismiriam@gmail.com.

The volunteer club, part of a global organization, is dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls locally and around the world through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

For information, go to http://www.sicarsoncity.org.