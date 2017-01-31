Carson City Soroptimist to meet Feb. 8 | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City Soroptimist to meet Feb. 8
January 31, 2017
The Carson City Soroptimist will meet from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson St.
Featured speakers are Tracy Turner, PhD, Chief Philanthropy Officer, who graduated from the University of North Texas with degrees in facilitation and communication, retired Air Force, and Ginny Davis, Chief Advancement Officer, who most recently served as the senior director of development for the College of Biological Sciences. She holds a Bachelor of Science from West Chester University and completed graduate work at West Chester, Texas Woman’s University, and UC Riverside.
The cost for the optional lunch is $16. RSVPs are required by Monday to Miriam at silismiriam@gmail.com.
The volunteer club, part of a global organization, is dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls locally and around the world through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.
For information, go to http://www.sicarsoncity.org.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Coming soon to downtown Carson City: Battle Born Business Center
- Carson High School senior plans project to raise suicide awareness, remember her brother
- Friends express disbelief over cowgirl’s death
- Carson City’s Al Kramer requests five bills for 2017 Nevada Legislature, including two to clean up Clear Creek issues
- Sex offender gets 10 years for child porn