Carson City Supervisor Karen Abowd hosting walkabout meeting

Carson City Supervisor Karen Abowd is hosting her monthly Walkabout on Friday, Sept. 15, to discuss whichever topics her constituents want.

"Lately the topics people have brought to my attention have been pretty random, which has lead to some interesting discussions about things that may not always be top of mind for (community leaders)," Abowd said.

To attend, meet on the Carson City Community Center steps at noon. Feel free to take a lunch to enjoy while strolling through Mills Park.