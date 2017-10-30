Carson City Symphony Chorus to begin rehearsals for holiday concert

Attention singers! The Carson City Symphony Chorus will begin rehearsals on Tuesday, October 31, for the December 10 Holiday Treat concert with the Carson City Symphony. Rehearsals are Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Choral Room in Carson High School, 1111 N. Saliman Road in Carson City.

The Carson City Symphony Chorus welcomes singers, high-school age and above, without audition and without fees.

Director Michael Langham said, "All singers are encouraged to participate. We are especially looking for men, and also for women who sing low, into the tenor range."

To join the group or find out more information, contact the director at ccsingersdirector@gmail.com or call the Symphony at 775-883-4154.

The Holiday Treat program will include two selections for chorus and orchestra by American composers: Rejoice! – Christmas Songs by Gwyneth Walker and A Christmas Garland by Conrad Susa. The chorus will also join the orchestra and audience in the traditional A Christmas Sing-along, a medley of carols arranged by symphony conductor David Bugli.

Carson City Symphony Chorus is an expansion of the Carson Chamber Singers, which was founded in 1985 as the select choral group of the Carson City Symphony, and has been conducted by Michael Langham since 2012. It is supported in part by public funds through a grant from the Nevada Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, and by private donations.

For more information about the performing groups and concert schedules, see the website CCSymphony.com.