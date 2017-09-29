Carson City Tractor Supply hosting farmers market on Oct. 7

Customers of the Carson City Tractor Supply store are invited to shop crafts, produce and other local goods at the TSC Farmers Market on Oct. 7.

From 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., local farmers and crafters will showcase and sell their homemade and homegrown goods in front of the store at 2035 E. William St.

"The Farmers Market will be a celebration of the talent and expertise in our community," said Leonard Caires, manager of the Carson City Tractor Supply.

"Everyone is invited to stop by the Tractor Supply Farmers Market and join us in supporting our neighbors whose handcrafted goods and homegrown produce will be on full display," said Leonard Caires said. "We are inspired by customers who live the out here lifestyle and we are excited to introduce them to members of the community who share similar interests."

In addition to the Farmers Market, Tractor Supply has everything needed for life out here, from lawn and gardening tools to canning products for preserving fruits and vegetables and making jams and jellies.

To participate in the Farmers Market, participants can still sign up at TSCEventPartners.com or contact the store by phone at 775-841-6421. Nonprofit organizations and food trucks are also encouraged to register.