Carson City’s Proscenium Players recruiting directors for upcoming season | NevadaAppeal.com

Proscenium Players, Inc. (PPI) is accepting proposals until March 1 from directors who would like to work on productions for the 2017-2018 season.

Anyone with a passion to direct a play is encouraged to select a play and submit a proposal, which should include show title, synopsis, cast requirements, preliminary set design, and preliminary budget, and should identify the producer and technical staff.

PPI will provide funding for the production, including sets, costumes, theater rental, and advertising. Some set material, props and costumes also will be available.

Four shows will be presented in September and December of this year and February and June of next year at the Brewery Arts Center.

The nonprofit theater group is dedicated to present quality community theater in Carson City. Organized in 1965, PPI is the second oldest continuously operating theater company in Nevada.

For schedule details and more information or to submit a proposal, contact Tom Strekal at reveddie@hotmail.com. The group’s website is http://www.carsoncitytheater.com.