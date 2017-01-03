Carson City’s Rockin’ Rev to interview Elvis Presley’s former drummer | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City’s Rockin’ Rev to interview Elvis Presley’s former drummer
January 3, 2017
Carson City’s Rockin’ Rev will be throwing a birthday party fit for a king this Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. on AM 1180 KCKQ and http://www.americamatters.us.
Elvis’ birthday is Jan. 8, 1935. If Elvis were still with us, he would be 82 years old. So the Rev will feature four hours of the best of Elvis’ recordings — the Sun recordings, the gospel gems and the big hits as well.
During the program, the Rockin’ Rev will interview the man who played drums on all those hits, D.J. Fontana. D.J. is the only surviving member of Elvis’ original band. Elvis, Scotty and Bill have all passed on, but they will all be remembered Saturday.
