Carson High School hosting Back-to-School Night Sept. 13

Next Wednesday, Sept. 13, Carson High School will open their doors a little wider and longer for a Back-to-School Night event. "Open House, Open Hearts" will be a community event focused on the following:

Building bridges to local services for teens and their families

Increasing parent/guardian engagement at Carson High School

Celebrating the community, creativity and diverse talents of Carson City

More than 25 local community service providers will line the hallways of Senator Square for a community fair starting at 4:30 p.m. The fair will highlight Carson City activities, family friendly events and provide information and screenings for a variety of local health services.

CHS Principal Tasha Fuson said, "I am very excited about the new format of our traditional Open House event. Our team has really tried to bring together community resources that will help support our students and their families."

Families will have the opportunity to sign up for library passes at the Carson City Library, become members of The Boys & Girls Club, learn about Carson City School District Nutrition Services programs, connect with affordable healthcare, vision and dental providers, plus much more.

Attendees will enjoy treats generously donated by the CHS Culinary students, Sassafrass Eclectic Food Joint, Artisan Bakeworks & Café, LA Bakery Café, Reds Old 395 Grill and other local restaurants.

The talented students of CHS cheer, dance, concert choir, chamber orchestra, theater and NJROTC will perform as families mingle through the community fair and meet their student's teachers for the 2017-2018 school year.

School administration will welcome attendees from 6 to 6:15 p.m. in the gym. Classroom tours and teacher introductions are planned from 6:15 to 8.

For information, go to http://www.carsonhigh.com.