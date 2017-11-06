Carson High School student calling all knitters, crocheters and quilters

For her senior project, Carson High School's Jessica Preston is collecting homemade blankets, hats, scarves, and other comfort items to benefit the local women and children's shelter.

Preston's project is twofold, focusing on self-improvement and community outreach. Inspired by her grandmother and several friends at CHS who crochet during their lunch hour, Preston's project involves learning to knit and organizing a community event.

"I have many childhood blankets and toys that are special to me and I want other kids to have that small comfort, too," she said.

Items being collected include blankets that are quilted, crocheted or knitted. Although handmade items are preferred, no donation will be turned away. Donations of yarn or fabric are also needed.

Donations will be accepted until Dec. 2 at Attitudes Hair Salon, 559 S. Saliman Road, Suite 4, or at the Carson Senior Center, 911 Beverly Drive.