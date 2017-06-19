Carson Mall seeks volunteers for hot-dog-eating contest | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson Mall is hosting a hot-dog-eating contest from 1 to 4 p.m. July 4, and volunteer grillers are needed to help make it happen.

The two-round elimination contest offers four categories — kids, teens, men and women. Entry costs $2.50; anyone under 18 must have a parent's authorization. The hot dogs will be provided courtesy of Butler Gourmet Meats.

Volunteers also are needed to help judge the contest. Anyone 16 and older can volunteer.

The event also will include music and a watermelon-eating competition. Prizes will be awarded.

For information, contact Maxine Nietz at 775-887-1294 or nevadamax48@gmail.com. The mall is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ShopCarsonMall/.