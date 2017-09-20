Carson Nugget to host job fair Sept. 26

A job fair is planned to fill more than two dozen full- and part-time positions at the Carson Nugget.

All levels of experience are invited to attend the fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Sierra Room, located on the main floor of the casino on N. Carson Street.

Positions include: barista; busser; dishwasher; food and beverage supervisor; hostess/cashier; server; housekeeping supervisor; Keno runner; line cook; maintenance technician; poker dealer; poker supervisor; porter; prep cook; revenue auditor; revenue auditor lead; saucier; security; slot route technician; sous chef; surveillance observer; table games dealer and table games supervisor.

Job seekers are welcome to attend the fair or apply online at ccnugget.com.