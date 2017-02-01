 Carson Valley Desert Brushes to meet Feb. 9 in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson Valley Desert Brushes will meet to paint memory boxes at 10 a.m. Feb. 9 at Carson City Fire Station No. 12, 3620 N. Sunridge Drive.

Painters of all levels and those who would like to learn to paint are welcome.

For information, call Carol W. at 775-265-1937 or Carol B. at 775-883-9340.