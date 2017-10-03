 Carson Valley Footprinters to meet Oct. 19 in Minden | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson Valley Footprinters to meet Oct. 19 in Minden

Douglas County Deputy Sheriff Dave Stanley and his K-9 partner will be on hand at the next Carson Valley Footprinters dinner meeting on Oct. 19 at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

A no-host bar will start at 5:30 and the meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.

The dinner fee is $23. For reservations, call 775-267-4355 by Oct. 12.

Go back to article