Carson Valley Footprinters to meet Oct. 19 in Minden
October 3, 2017
Douglas County Deputy Sheriff Dave Stanley and his K-9 partner will be on hand at the next Carson Valley Footprinters dinner meeting on Oct. 19 at the Carson Valley Inn in Minden.
A no-host bar will start at 5:30 and the meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
The dinner fee is $23. For reservations, call 775-267-4355 by Oct. 12.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Announcements
- NV Energy offering $50 to recycle old refrigerators
- Carson City Tractor Supply hosting farmers market on Oct. 7
- Spooktacular Halloween Party planned at Douglas County Public Library in Minden
- Annual Carson Mall Craft Fair returns Dec. 2-24
- Carson City Historical Society hosting bear and doll show Saturday