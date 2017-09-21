CCHS grad earns scholarship

Churchill County High School graduate Joseph Hill has been awarded a $2,000 Law Enforcement Education Program Dream Scholarship. He is among 27 top students who will receive the award to encourage their pursuit of law enforcement/public safety careers by the program's professional public safety officers.

Hill, who graduated with a 3.86 GPA, was a National Honor Society officer and National Society of High School Scholars member. He plans to use his award to pursue an associate's degree in EMT/Paramedics at Western Nevada Community College while doing seasonal woodland firefighting. He plans to finish his education at Truckee Meadows Community College where he is seeking an associate's in fire protection.

A member of Pep Club and a Babe Ruth Baseball League umpire, Hill had perfect attendance in high school. Hill received awards for honor roll and academic excellence.

In its 13th year,the program has awarded some $216,000 in Dream scholarships to students.