Change in Carson City Leisure Hour Club’s January speakers | NevadaAppeal.com

Change in Carson City Leisure Hour Club’s January speakers
January 16, 2017
Kim Copel Harris will talk about the history of the Pony Express at Carson City Leisure Hour Club’s next meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Harris, a member of the Leisure Hour Club, serves as secretary of the National Pony Express Association, Nevada Division.
Her program is replacing the originally scheduled presentation on Washoe cultural history by John and Ben Rupert.
The meeting is preceded by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. in the Carson Nugget Capitol Ballroom. Reservations for the meeting and dinner are required.
