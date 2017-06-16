Chautauqua of Snowshoe Thompson planned in Minden | NevadaAppeal.com

Steve Hale will portray the legendary mailman of the Sierra, Jon A. "Snowshoe Thompson, at the Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park on Wednesday, June 21, at 6:30 p.m.

When Jon Thompson put on his 8-foot skis and heavy leather mail pack in 1856, he skied to Genoa and into history. His two to three day 90-mile crossings (one way) carrying the mail and valuable packages of up to 100 pounds on his back through the snow have never been physically duplicated, not even with modern equipment. This extraordinary feat has become part of the legacy and spirit of the pioneer American West.

This event is sponsored by Soaring NV, Douglas County, Bently Enterprises, Dr. James the Dentist, NV Energy, Ridge Tahoe Resort, Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Carson Valley Inn and the Frances C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation. This event is also made possible with the assistance of Nevada Humanities, an independent affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

The cost is $5 for adults, free for 16 and younger and members of Dangberg Home Ranch.

Steve Hale has been presenting historical figures from the Lake Tahoe region and the West for almost two decades. Along with John A. "Snowshoe" Thompson, they include Stephen T. Mather, George Whittell, Jr., Dr. James E. Church and John C. Fremont.

Hale has performed at National Parks, State Parks, historical societies, statue dedications, fund raising events, dinner theaters, schools, annual commemorative events, Chautauqua venues, and in repertory with other period Chautauqua characters. He has also performed at venues from Oregon to southern California including performances for visitors in Yosemite and Death Valley National Parks.

"Steve Hale is a very talented historian whose portrayal of Snowshoe Thompson leaves you feeling as if you have truly met the legendary man in person", said the park's events manager Kim Harris.

The park is located at 1450 Highway 88, 1/4 mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital. This is an outdoor event, and visitors should bring their own seating. Dogs are not permitted at this event. For more information, visit dangberghomeranch.org.

Other Chautauqua performances coming up at the park include "Young Chautauquans" on June 28, Doug Watson as "Will Rogers" on July 12 and Doug Mishler as "Theodore Roosevelt" on July 26. The park's full 2017 event schedule is available at the park's website.