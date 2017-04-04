Children’s book swap planned at Douglas County Public Library in Minden | NevadaAppeal.com

To kick off National Library Week, the Douglas County Public Library in Minden is having a children's book sap from 3 to 6 p.m. April 10.

Hosted by the Teen Advisory Board, the event offers the chance for children to bring a book from home and trade it for another. A variety of books will be available.

For information, connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, or go to douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-782-9841.