The Zephyr Cove Branch of the Douglas County Public Library is providing Children’s Storytime every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. In addition to stories, children will enjoy fun activities, songs, and coloring.

The Zephyr Cove Library is located at 233 Warrior Way in Zephyr Cove, Nevada. Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 775-588-6411.