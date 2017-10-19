Carson High student wins statewide fire prevention poster contest

Carson City School District announced Ashley Figueroa, a junior at Carson High School, is the winner of the State Fire Prevention and Awareness poster contest for the High School category.

Figueroa will be honored with her poster placed on billboards in the Elko, Reno/Sparks, Carson City and Las Vegas areas.

Nevada State Fire Marshal Bart Chambers, Carson City Fire Marshal Dave Ruben, Carson City Deputy Fire Marshal Chris Vaughan, Regional Education Specialist of the National Fire Protection Association Jeff Donahue and Vice President of the Fire Prevention Association of Northern Nevada Sylvia Lee will present Figueroa with certificates of merit at 12:15 p.m. Thursday at Carson High School.

The poster contest was a part of this year's Fire Prevention Week campaign. The Fire Prevention Week and Poster Contest themes were "Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!"