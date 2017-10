A free 12-week U.S. citizenship study class is set to start on Oct. 14 at St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville.

The class, sponsored by the ESL In-Home Program Of Northern Nevada, will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the classroom at the back of the church.

For registration and information, contact 775-888-2021 or eslinhomennv@gmail.com.