City National donates to Kiwanis Club’s Project Santa Claus of Douglas County | NevadaAppeal.com

City National donates to Kiwanis Club’s Project Santa Claus of Douglas County
December 24, 2016
City National’s Jeri Johnson (center) presents John Carne (far left) and Gary Dove of the Kiwanis Club (far right) with a $2,500 donation in support of Project Santa Claus. The money helped pay for new toys, clothes, bikes and much more for needed families throughout Douglas County. City National has provided holiday support this year to a number of nonprofit groups and charities throughout Northern Nevada totaling more than $15,000.
