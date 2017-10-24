Classic holiday ballet coming to Carson City

The classic holiday ballet "The Nutcracker" is coming to Carson City over Thanksgiving weekend.

The ballet will play at 7 p.m. Nov. 24 and 25 and 2 p.m. Nov. 26 in the Bob Boldrick Theater inside the Community Center, 851 E. William St.

The production will feature Erica Chipp, Oliver-Paul Adams, Maykel Solas and the Armen Hagopian and Company.

General admission is $22. Seniors and students pay $18.

For tickets and information, go to PinkertonBallet.com, or call 775-600-2880.