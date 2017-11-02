Classic holiday ballet ‘The Nutcracker’ returning to Carson City over Thanksgiving weekend
November 2, 2017
The classic holiday ballet "The Nutcracker" is coming to Carson City over Thanksgiving weekend.
The ballet will play at 7 p.m. Nov. 24 and 25 and 2 p.m. Nov. 26 in the Bob Boldrick Theater inside the Community Center, 851 E. William St.
The production will feature Erica Chipp, Oliver-Paul Adams, Maykel Solas and the Armen Hagopian and Company.
General admission is $22. Seniors and students pay $18.
For tickets and information, go to PinkertonBallet.com, or call 775-600-2880.
