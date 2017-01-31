Comedian Kat Simmons bringing comedy workshop to Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Comedian Kat Simmons is bringing her comedy workshop to the capital city March 1-April 5.

The six-week workshop is as much for the person who cannot get off the mic as it is for the ones terrified of getting on it, Simmons said.

The class will cover confidence building and tools to overcome stage fright, as well as how to discover the funny side of life, write jokes and find your authentic voice. The last night of class offers students the chance to perform in a comedy showcase open to the public.

Class is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the comedy venue inside the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. The cost is $350. Seating is limited; call 775-721-8864 to reserve a space.