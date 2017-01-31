Comedian Kat Simmons bringing comedy workshop to Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Comedian Kat Simmons bringing comedy workshop to Carson City
January 31, 2017
Comedian Kat Simmons is bringing her comedy workshop to the capital city March 1-April 5.
The six-week workshop is as much for the person who cannot get off the mic as it is for the ones terrified of getting on it, Simmons said.
The class will cover confidence building and tools to overcome stage fright, as well as how to discover the funny side of life, write jokes and find your authentic voice. The last night of class offers students the chance to perform in a comedy showcase open to the public.
Class is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the comedy venue inside the Carson Nugget, 507 N. Carson St. The cost is $350. Seating is limited; call 775-721-8864 to reserve a space.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Announcements
Trending Sitewide
- Coming soon to downtown Carson City: Battle Born Business Center
- Carson High School senior plans project to raise suicide awareness, remember her brother
- Friends express disbelief over cowgirl’s death
- Carson City’s Al Kramer requests five bills for 2017 Nevada Legislature, including two to clean up Clear Creek issues
- Sex offender gets 10 years for child porn