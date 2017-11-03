Comedy extravaganza planned at Brewery Arts Center in Carson City

Two Reno comedians are coming together for a two-man comedy extravaganza that includes sketch, stand-up, and musical numbers rolled into one show.

"Nick-N-Bobby Act Weird for About an Hour" is coming to the Brewery Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18.

The show will feature Nick Josten, a winner of the 1st Forte Award for Stand-Up Comedy and a regular opener at the Pioneer Underground in Reno.

Also featured will be Bobby Benedict, a regular at Pioneer Underground who has worked as both a comedian and musician across the U.S. Josten and Benedict recently completed a two-week comedy tour of the Midwest.

Doors to the venue, at 449 W. King St., will open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the door with open seating.

For information, contact Josten at 775-450-4772 or nickjosten@gmail.com.