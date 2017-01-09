Comedy showcase, open mic planned at Brewery Arts Center in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

A handful of comedians from around the region will be featured in a stand-up comedy showcase and open mic event on Jan. 21 at the Brewery Arts Center.

Nick Josten, a regular opener at the Pioneer Underground in Reno, is hosting the event. Josten, the winner of the 1st Forte Award for Stand-Up Comedy, performs across the western US. Also performing is Patrick Shillito, the host of the 3rd Street Open Mic Comedy Competition and regular performer at the Laugh Factory. Paul Bronken, who performs at the Carson Nugget’s weekly comedy show, also will be on hand along with Cesar Calix, an up-and-coming comedian. Rounding out the evening is Matt Lowe, a regular at Pioneer Underground. Also planned are appearances by special guests and a surprise at the end of the show that will leave the audience breathless.

Doors open at 7:30 with the event to start at 8 p.m. inside the BAC’s Performance Hall, 511 W. King St. Tickets are $5 at the door with open seating and a cash bar.

For more information, call Josten at 775-450-4772.