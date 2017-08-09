Commanding officer of Naval Air Station Fallon to visit local Navy League chapter | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City Council of the Navy League of the United States will hold this quarter's dinner and meeting on Aug. 16 at the Gold Dust West Hotel and Casino. The social hour will start at 5:30 and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Capt. David Halloran, United States Navy. Captain Halloran is the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station Fallon. He has been a Naval aviator for more than 23 years, accumulating more than 2,800 flight hours in a variety of carrier-based strike aircraft. He will be talking about the NAS Fallon Training Range Complex and proposed changes and additions to the training areas.

For reservations, call Bud Southard at 775-882-7960. The price is $27 per person.

The Navy League of the United States was founded in 1902 and is a civilian organization with more than 50,000 members dedicated to educating about the importance of sea power to U.S. national security and supporting the men and women of the sea services and their families. The Carson City Council, the league's local branch, meets quarterly for a dinner meeting with speakers who talk about a wide range of topics and the Sea Services' missions. It also sponsors recognition programs and provides scholarships for Navy and Marine personnel at Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center near Bridgeport, Calif., NAS Fallon, and the Northern Nevada Navy Recruiting office, and for the Carson High Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Command.