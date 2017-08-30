Communication, positive parenting focus of free six-week workshop

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada is hosting a free, six-week parenting workshop beginning Aug. 30 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Carson City clubhouse located at 1870 Russell Way. Free dinner is provided for participating families.

Led by Jill Packman, PhD, the workshops are designed to provide parents with tools and hands-on exercises to help parents build stronger, more positive relationships with their children. Topics covered include communicating with children and providing positive discipline and redirection of negative behaviors, as well as providing parents tools and hand-on exercises to make them more successful.

Packman is a credentialed marriage and family therapist, school counselor and school psychologist.

The workshops run through Oct. 4. Families completing the full 6-week program will receive a $75 gas gift card.