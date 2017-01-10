COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD | NevadaAppeal.com

CURRENT

Caregiver support groups

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Caregiver Support Groups are designed to provide emotional and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings. Participants develop methods and skills to solve problems.

The groups encourage caregivers to maintain their own personal, physical and emotional health, as well as optimally care for the person living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia.

Open discussion with a trained facilitator. Free of charge and walk-ins welcome. Date: Second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Time: 10:30 a.m.–noon. Location: The Homestead. 365 West A St. Facilitators: Candy Foster & Jason Thornton. Contact: 800-272-3900. On-site respite services provided. Please RSVP to use respite services.

High-school equivalency classes

The Fallon campus of WNC will be having registration for the next session of high school equivalency classes on Jan. 12-13. Registration will be in Pinon Hall on both days.

Attendance from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on both days will be required to complete paperwork and testing.

Take this opportunity to start that change for a better tomorrow.

Storytime

Join us for Storytime at the Churchill County Library each Wednesday and Thursday at 11 a.m.; includes stories, songs and a craft.

The library has hundreds of books on a wide variety of subjects for your enjoyment either in the building or at home.

Did you know reading to your child is one of the most powerful ways to boost brain power? Well it’s true and the library can help with that!

Read it and reap

1000 Books Before Kindergarten: Read it and Reap! is a fun and exciting early literacy program for infants through age 5 to get them ready to read. Information is available at the Churchill County Library and the website.

RPEN meeting

RPEN Churchill Chapter will meet Jan.12 at 155 N. Taylor St. at 10:30 a.m., in room 122.

All members and prospective members are encouraged to attend. For more information contact President Don Mello at 775-867-2424.

Contracting workshop

“Contracting 101 — 10 Steps to Becoming a Successful Contractor,” which will be conducted in Fallon in January, describes in detail how small businesses prepare for the government contracting process. It will help businesses identify what they need to add to be successful in getting business from government agencies.

The workshop is hosted by Indian Dispute Resolution Services (IDRS), a national Indian governed non-profit organization providing micro-enterprise services to tribes and Native entrepreneurs throughout northern California, eastern Nevada and southern Oregon.

The free workshop will be held at the Holiday Inn Express from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Jan. 11. There is no cost to attend. To register visit introgc.weebly.com. Questions regarding the event can be directed to Lynn Wilson at lynn@idrsinc.org.

Volunteers needed for food distribution

Volunteers needed in Fallon to help distribute food during the day, one Wednesday every two months. Must be able to stand at least five hours. Contact Anne weekdays between 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 775-423-2670.

Lyon County Lincoln Day Dinner

The Lyon County Republican Central Committee (LCRCC) is holding its annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Feb. 4 at the Pioneer Crossing Casino, 11 N. Main St., Yerington.

No host cocktails will begin at 5:30 p.m. and a buffet dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. There will be a 50/50 drawing, a silent auction, a live auction and a gun raffle. Guest speaker is Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and the emcee is Nevada State Senator James Settelmeyer. Many other federal, state and local Republican officials will be in attendance, and this is a great opportunity to meet and mingle with them. The public is invited to join us for an evening of good food and lots of fun. Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased by calling Anita at 775-815-2660.

For information about the LCRCC, check the website: http://www.lyoncountynvrepublicans.org.

Local authors reading

Local authors will be reading their work at the Telegraph Coffee Shop (Daily Grind) Mondays at 6 p.m.

This event is open to the public. Laurel Topken, Katherine Weaver, Judy Carlson and Julie King will be reading a variety of stories in different genres.

Fernley Republican Women meeting

The Fernley Republican Women (FRW) will hold its next meeting at the Fernley High School Library, 1300 Highway 95A, on Jan. 17. A light meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the meeting will start at 6:30 p.m.

The speakers will be Nevada State Controller Ron Knecht and Lyon County Commissioner Ken Gray. The public is always invited to attend.

For information, contact Carol Franich at CDFranich@gmail.com or check the FRW website fernleyrepublicanwomen.com.

CC Republicans lunch

The Churchill County Republican Central Committee meets on the second Wednesday of each month at noon. The meeting is upstairs at The Depot with lunch available for $10.

The meeting is generally open to all Republicans and interested citizens and often includes interesting presentations from elected officials and Republican leaders.

CC Democrats meeting

The Churchill County Democrats will hold their regular monthly meeting on Jan. 13 at the Churchill County Administration Complex on the corner of North Taylor and A streets in room 136.

They will be nominating officers for the coming year. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Amateur radio club meeting

On Jan. 20 at 6 p.m., the (A.R.C.C.) Amateur Radio of Churchill County invites all current Amateur (HAM) Radio operators or anyone interested in Amateur (HAM) Radio to our monthly meeting. at Banner Churchill Community Hospital in the Lake Tahoe Room. For information contact Dale Palm (W7DPN) at 775-400-0171 dalelpalm@gmail.com.

thrift stores

Blue Sky Thrift Store

The Blue Sky Thrift Store (formerly Fallon Humboldt Shredders) is located at 290 S. Maine St. Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Bagged clothing sales are $4 per plastic shopping bag full of clothing available on Saturdays.

We are in need of re-sellable furniture, appliances, household items and clothing. To make donations or schedule a free pickup, call 775-217-0086 or 775-423-6140.

Drop-offs are made at the store location. Proceeds help provide services to individuals with developmental disabilities and families in need through community voucher programs.

Stuf ’n Such Thrift Store

The Stuf ‘n Such Thrift Store, owned and operated by Banner Churchill Community Hospital Auxiliary, is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., 99 S. Nevada St. (Donations accepted during open hours.)

Check out our weekly sales which include $5 basket sales on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the week; on Thursdays, all seniors get 50 percent off clothing and shoes; surprise sales Wednesday and Friday. On Saturday, all military and hospital personnel receive 50 percent off clothing and shoes.

Check us out on Facebook at BCCH Auxiliary Store “Stuf N’ Such”.

Out of Egypt

Out of Egypt Thrift and Gift, providing for ongoing needs of food and hunger, is open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 121 S. Allen Rd. Phone is 775-217-0542.

Our donation center is located at 1075 Taylor Place (behind Walmart). Hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Phone is 775-737-3784.

military & veterans

American Legion Post 16 activities

Help support our vets. Hall rental 775-423-3008 or 775-217-3845. Call the American Legion at 775-423-3008. 90 N. Ada St.

Crab feed — The 7th annual Sons of the American Legion Crab Feed is March 25. Cost is $40 per ticket for all you can eat king crab legs.

Ticket sales end March 10. No walk-ins. Call 775-423-3008 or Ken Clasen at 775-217-4607.

Fish Fry — Come and enjoy a great Fish Fry (Icelandic Cod) dinner the first Friday of every month from 6-8 p.m. for $5.

Also enjoy a rib-eye steak dinner the third Friday of every month from 6-8 p.m. for $15. (Open to the public.)

For more information, call 775-423-3008.

Meetings — The American Legion Post 16 general meeting is held on the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 16 general meeting is held the first Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.

All veterans and sons of veterans interested in joining the legion or SAL, please contact the post at 775-423-3008.

FRA meetings

The Fleet Reserve Association is an active opponent of the Sea Services, Navy, Marine Corp and Coast Guard, active duty, retired or any who served a tour of duty. Join us or just check out a meeting on the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the American Legion Hall.

VFW Auxiliary meetings

Auxiliary VFW Post #1002 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post on South Maine Street. New members and transfers are always welcome.

For information, call 775-423-6201 or 775-423-4606.

Marine Corps League

The High Desert Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets the first Saturday of each month at noon in the VFW Hall, 405 S. Maine St.

The league is open to all marines, active, reserve, retired or honorably discharged, FMF Corpsman, families and friends, to participate in programs designed to help the community. Call Harry Hines at 775-423-6415 for more information. ONGOING

TOPS

Each Friday at 9 a.m. – take pounds off sensibly with our fun group! Join us for motivation at the Methodist Church, 280 E. Stillwater Ave.

Cost is $5 per month with an annual fee of $32. For more information, call Nancy at 775-423-4568 or Jo at 775-867-3244.

Al-anon meetings

Al-anon, a 12-step program, meets every Wednesday and Sunday. Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the Churchill County Library annex. Sunday meetings in the annex are from 2-3 p.m. Another Sunday Al-anon (12-step program) meets every week from 7:30-8:30 p.m. at 1490 Grimes St.

Square dancing

The Oasis Squares, Fallon’s square dance club, will meet Friday, 7-9 p.m., at Highland Estates, 570 N. Sherman St. Experienced dancers always welcome. Come dance in a square and make a circle of friends.

Call Linda at 775-455-5997.

Freemasons meetings

The Freemasons of Churchill Lodge No. 26 F&AM of Fallon meet the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at 39 S. Maine St., in the Fallon Fraternal Hall and Community Center.

Sojourning Masons are invited to join us. For further information, call 775-423-4625.

St. Patrick’s bingo

St. Patrick Catholic Church at 450 W. 4th St. offers bingo on the first and third Saturdays of each month. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with games starting at 6:15 p.m.

Refreshments are available for purchase. Free coffee and popcorn are provided. Call the parish office at 775-423-2846 for more information.

Artists’ workshop

The Artists’ Critique Workshop welcomes artists of all levels and media to join a monthly critique workshop held the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. in the Churchill County Museum.

The goal is to provide encouragement to like-minded artists with constructive suggestions and support within a positive environment.

Fallon Tea Party

The Fallon Tea Party meets the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. in Room 102 of the county administration building on North Taylor St.

Find us on the web at http://www.fallonteaparty.org.

For information, email jfalk6808 cccomm.net or call 619-887-6808.

Toastmasters

Toastmasters Fallon is every Thursday. If you are interested in developing stronger speaking and leadership skills, join us at Highland Manor, 550 N. Sherman St., at 6:30 pm.

Call Carla at 775-867-5591.

Domestic violence support group

Fallon’s domestic violence support group meets each Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. Call 775-423-1313 for location.

Hearts of Gold Quilters

The Hearts of Gold Quilters meets Thursdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Fallon Convention Center, 100 Campus Way.

All quilters are welcome. We meet weekly to make donation quilts as well as work on our own projects.

Rainbow Treasures Gift Shop

Visit our unique shop located inside Banner Churchill Community Hospital. We sell a variety of items including purses, jewelry, baby items and See’s Candy. Hours are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

We are owned and operated by BCCH Hospital Auxiliary, a nonprofit organization. Proceeds benefit BCCH and other community health events.

Writer’s Workshop

Are you a writer looking for a place to work with like-minded people? The Churchill County Library is pleased to announce its Writer’s Workshop led by Sara Dowling.

Meetings are every Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the annex for quiet work, or the library for a more conversational approach.

All writers on all levels are welcome to participate. Sara can be reached at waterfallprincess@gmail.com.

The library is located at 553 S. Maine St. Call 775-423-7581 with questions.

Fallon Horseman’s Assoc.

Fallon Horseman’s Association holds monthly meetings the first Thursday of each month at Pizza Factory, 2199 W. Williams Ave. Anyone interested in our open horse shows and other events is welcome to come the meeting.

Child support enforcement

Child support enforcement services are available through the Churchill County District Attorney’s Office.

Contact the Churchill County DA, Child Support Division at 775-423-8423.

The staff may be able to help establish parentage and help obtain a child support order.

Pick up an application at the Churchill County Child Support Office at 165 N. Ada St. Or go to http://www.churchillcounty.org and follow the links to the DA’s Child Support Division.

The office is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Amateur Radio

The Amateur Radio of Churchill County invites all current amateur radio operators or anyone interested in amateur radio to join us.

ARCC is a general interest amateur (HAM) radio club serving Fallon, Fernley and surrounding areas. We have our monthly business social breakfast meeting each month.

A NET is every Sunday at 6 p.m. (1800) local time on repeater 146.97 with PL of 103.5 Hz.

Interested in getting your amateur radio license, or current amateur radio operators wanting to upgrade your license – we offer local testing.

For information contact Rick Bischoff – K7ET phone: 775-423-7665 or 775-294-1115; email: k7et@live.com.