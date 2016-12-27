COMMUNITY BULLETIN BOARD | NevadaAppeal.com

HOLIDAYS

VFW New Year’s Day dinner

The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Fallon will be hosting a New Year’s Day dinner on Sunday from 1-3 p.m.

Ham, turkey and all the trimmings open to the public

CURRENT

Caregiver support groups

The Alzheimer’s Association’s Caregiver Support Groups are designed to provide emotional and social support for caregivers through regularly scheduled meetings. Participants develop methods and skills to solve problems.

The groups encourage caregivers to maintain their own personal, physical and emotional health, as well as optimally care for the person living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia. Free of charge and walk-ins are welcome.

Open discussion with a trained facilitator. Date: Second and fourth Wednesdays of the month. Time: 10:30 a.m.–noon. Location: The Homestead. 365 West A St.

Facilitators: Candy Foster & Jason Thornton. Contact: 800-272-3900. On-site Respite Services Provided. Please RSVP to use respite services.

Storytime

Join us for Storytime at the Churchill County Library each Wednesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. and includes stories, songs, and a craft.

The library has hundreds of books on a wide variety of subjects for your enjoyment either in the building or at home.

Did you know reading to your child is one of the most powerful ways to boost brain power?

Well it’s true and the library can help with that!

Read it and reap

1000 Books Before Kindergarten: Read it and Reap! is a fun and exciting early literacy program for infants through age 5 to get them ready to read.

Information is available at the Churchill County Library and the website.

Writing is Healing

Writing is Healing is a six-week writer’s workshop that teaches how writing can help when life gets tough.

The class meets Tuesdays, Jan. 10-Feb.14 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. It is instructed by Laurel Topkin and includes special guest writers from the community. Additional information is available at the library and on the website.

The library is located at 553 S. Maine St. and http://www.churchillcountylibrary.org.

If you have questions, please call 775-423-7581.

Social Services hours

Churchill County Social Services will have a temporary change in office hours through Dec. 26 to accommodate staffing/training issues.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday – Office Closed from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Office opens from 11 a.m.– 5 p.m. (Window opens at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Friday) — Office open from 8 a.m.– 5 p.m. (Window opens at 8:30 a.m.)

Volunteers needed for food distribution

Volunteers needed in Fallon to help distribute food during the day, one Wednesday every two months.

Must be able to stand at least five hours. Contact Anne between 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at 775-423-2670.

Local authors reading

Local authors will be reading their work at the Telegraph Coffee Shop (Daily Grind) on Mondays at 6 p.m.

This event is open to the public. Laurel Topken, Katherine Weaver, Judy Carlson and Julie King will be reading a variety of stories in different genres.

CC Republicans lunch

The Churchill County Republican Central Committee meets at noon on the second Wednesday of each month. The meeting is upstairs at The Depot with lunch available for $10.

The meeting is generally open to all Republicans and interested citizens and often includes interesting presentations from elected officials and Republican leaders.

thrift stores

Blue Sky Thrift Store

The Blue Sky Thrift Store (formerly Fallon Humboldt Shredders) is located at 290 S. Maine St. Hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Bagged clothing sales, $4 per plastic shopping bag full of clothing available on Saturdays.

We are in need of re-sellable furniture, appliances, household items and clothing. To make donations or schedule a free pickup, call 775-217-0086 or 775-423-6140.

Drop-offs are made at the store location. Proceeds help provide services to individuals with developmental disabilities and families in need through community voucher programs.

Stuf ’n Such Thrift Store

The Stuf ‘n Such Thrift Store, owned and operated by Banner Churchill Community Hospital Auxiliary, is open Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.- 3 p.m., 99 S. Nevada St.

Donations are accepted Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Check out our weekly sales which include $5 basket sales on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the week; on Thursdays all seniors get 50 percent off clothing and shoes, surprise sales Wednesday and Friday.

On Saturday all military and hospital personnel get 50 percent off clothing and shoes.

Check us out on Facebook at BCCH Auxiliary Store “Stuf N’ Such”

Out of Egypt

Out of Egypt Thrift and Gift, providing for ongoing needs of food and hunger, is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 121 S. Allen Road. Phone 775-217-0542.

Our donation center is located at 1075 Taylor Place (behind Walmart). Phone 775-737-3784, hours are Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

military & veterans

American Legion Post 16 activities

Help support our vets. Hall rental 775-423-3008 or 775-217-3845. Call the American Legion at 775-423-3008. 90 N. Ada St.

Fish Fry — Come and enjoy a great Fish Fry (Icelandic Cod) dinner the first Friday of every month,6-8 p.m. for $5.

Also, enjoy a Rib Eye Steak dinner the third Friday of every month 6-8 p.m. for $15. Open to the public.

For more information, call 775-423-3008. .

Meetings — American Legion Post 16 general meeting is held on the second Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. All members are encouraged to attend.

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 16 general meeting is held the first Tuesday of every month at 6:30 p.m.

All members are encouraged to attend. All Veterans and sons of Veterans who are interested in joining the Legion or SAL please contact the Post at 775-423-3008.

FRA meetings

The Fleet Reserve Association is an active opponent of the Sea Services, Navy, Marine Corp and Coast Guard, active duty, retired or any who served a tour of duty.

Join us or just check out a meeting at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month at the American Legion Hall.

VFW Auxiliary meetings

Auxiliary VFW Post #1002 meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post on South Maine street.

New members and transfers are always welcome. For information call 775-423-6201 or 775-423-4606.

Marine Corps League

The High Desert Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets the first Saturday each month at noon at the VFW Hall, 405 S. Maine .

The League is open to all Marines, active, reserve, retired or honorably discharged, FMF Corpsman, families and friends, to participate in programs designed to help the community. Call Harry Hines at 775-423-6415 for info. ONGOING

TOPS

Each Friday at 9 a.m.-Take Pounds Off Sensibly with our fun group! Join us for motivation at the Methodist Church, 280 E. Stillwater Ave.

Cost is $5 per month with an annual fee of $32.

For more information call Nancy at 775-423-4568 or Jo at 775-867-3244.

Al-anon meetings

Al-anon meets every Wednesday and Sunday. Wednesday Al-anon, a 12-step program, meets every week, 10-11 a.m. at the Churchill County library annex.

Sunday’s meetings are every week are from 2-3 p.m., also at the Churchill County library annex.

Sunday Al-anon, a 12-step program, meets every week, 7:30-8:30 p.m. at 1490 Grimes St.

Square dancing

The Oasis Squares, Fallon’s square dance club, will meet Friday, 7-9 p.m., at Highland Estates, 570 N. Sherman St. Experienced dancers are always welcome.

Come dance in a square and make a circle of friends. Call Linda at 775-455-5997.

Freemasons meetings

The Freemasons of Churchill Lodge No. 26 F&AM of Fallon meet the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at 39 S. Maine St, in the Fallon Fraternal Hall and Community Center.

Sojourning Masons are invited to join us. For further information, call 775-423-4625.

St. Patrick’s bingo

St. Patrick Catholic Church at 450 W. 4th St. offers bingo on the first and third Saturdays of each month.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with games starting at 6:15 p.m.

Refreshments are available for purchase. Free coffee and popcorn are provided.

Call the parish office at 423-2846 for more information.

Artists’ workshop

The Artists’ Critique Workshop welcomes artists of all levels and media to join a monthly critique workshop held the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Churchill County Museum.

The goal is to provide encouragement to like-minded artists with constructive suggestions and support within a positive environment.

Fallon Tea Party

The Fallon Tea Party meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month in Room 102 of the county administration building on North Taylor St.

Find us on the web at http://www.fallonteaparty.org. For information, email jfalk6808 cccomm.net or call 619-887-6808.

Toastmasters

Toastmasters Fallon every Thursday. If you are interested in developing stronger speaking and leadership skills,

join us at Highland Manor, 550 N. Sherman St. at 6:30 pm. Call Carla at 775-867-5591.

Domestic Violence support group

Domestic Violence Support Group meets each Tuesday, 6:30-8 p.m.

Call 775-423-1313 for location.

Hearts of Gold Quilters

The Hearts of Gold Quilters meets Thursdays 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Fallon Convention Center, 100 Campus Way. All quilters are welcome.

We meet weekly to make donation quilts, as well as working on our own projects.

Rainbow Treasures Gift Shop

Visit our unique shop located inside Banner Churchill Community Hospital.

We sell a variety of items including purses, jewelry, baby items and See’s Candy. Hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

We are owned and operated by BCCH Hospital Auxiliary, a nonprofit organization. Proceeds benefit BCCH and other community health events.

Writer’s Workshop

Are you a writer looking for a place to work with like-minded people? T

he Churchill County Library is pleased to announce its Writer’s Workshop led by Sara Dowling.

Meetings are every Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Annex for quiet work. Or the library for a more conversational approach. All writers on all levels are welcome to participate. Sara can be reached at waterfallprincess@gmail.com.

The library is at 553 S. Maine St. For questions, call 775-423-7581.

Fallon Horseman’s Assoc.

Fallon Horseman’s Association holds monthly meetings the first Thursday of each month at Pizza Factory, 2199 W. Williams Ave.

Anyone interested in our open horse shows and other events is welcome to come the meeting.

Child support enforcement

Child support enforcement services are available through the Churchill County District Attorney’s office.

Contact the Churchill County DA, Child Support Division at 775-423-8423.

The staff may be able to help establish parentage and help obtain a child support order.

Pick up an application at Churchill County Child Support Office at 165 N. Ada St.

Or go to http://www.churchillcounty.org and follow the links to the D.A.’s Child Support Division.

The office is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Amateur radio

The Amateur Radio of Churchill County invites all current Amateur Radio operators or anyone interested in Amateur Radio to join us

The A.R.C.C. is a general interest Amateur (HAM) Radio Club serving Fallon, Fernley and surrounding areas. We have our monthly business social breakfast meeting each month. A NET Every Sunday at 6 p.m.(1800) local time on repeater 146.97 with PL of 103.5 Hz.

Interested in getting Your Amateur Radio license or current Amateur Radio operators wanting to upgrade license we offer local testing. For information contact Rick Bischoff — K7ET Phone 775-423-7665 or 775-294-1115 E-mail: k7et@live.com.