Cooperative Extension workshop to explore agricultural outlook for Nevadans | NevadaAppeal.com

How will international and national economic trends impact Nevada's agricultural prices and financial viability of the state's farms? What does Internet security look like for agriculture? What is the current research with Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute? Those are the questions a workshop will aim to answer on Friday when Cooperative Extention holds an agricultural outlook workshop at its Reno office, 4955 Energy Way, Reno.

The event from 8:15 a.m. to noon will be broadcast for free to the following Cooperative Extension offices: Churchill County, 111 Sheckler Road, Fallon; Douglas County, 1325 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville; Lyon County, 504 S. Main St., Yerington; Humboldt County, 1085 Fairgrounds Road, Winnemucca; and Elko County, 701 Walnut St., Elko.

The cost to attend in person is $10. Call Catrinna Berginnis at 775-945-3444, ext. 1033, or email at berginnisc@unce.unr.edu to register and get workshop materials, or go to https://nevadaagoutlook.eventbrite.com.