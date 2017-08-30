Cooperative Extension’s Grow Your Own classes for gardeners to return

University of Nevada Cooperative Extension's fall Grow Your Own, Nevada! program is presenting eight classes statewide to help Nevadans get on the path to more sustainable, local, healthy living by growing and preserving more of their own food.

The series features back-to-basics information for backyard or small-acreage edible gardening.

"If you're new to this area, this class is essential," said Cooperative Extension Horticulture Specialist Heidi Kratsch. "But, even if you're not new to Nevada, you will learn things you never thought you needed to know."

The program runs 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from Sept. 19 through Oct. 12. Classes will be held at the Washoe County Cooperative Extension office, 4955 Energy Way in Reno, and will be available via interactive video at several Cooperative Extension offices throughout the state.

Along with Kratsch, presenters include Cooperative Extension Horticulturist Wendy Hanson Mazet, Urban Integrated Pest Management Program Coordinator Melody Hefner and Extension Educator Joy Newton.

Workshop topics include: Bring Beneficial Insects to the Garden on Sept. 19; Strategic Garden Cleanup on Sept. 21; Cover Cropping for Home Gardens on Sept. 26; Canning Jams and Jellies on Sept. 28; Growing in Greenhouses and Hoop Houses on Oct. 3; Growing in Raised Beds on Oct. 5; Prune Fruit Trees to Increase Production on Oct. 10; and Prep Your Soil for Spring Success on Oct. 12.

To register for one or all of the sessions, visit http://www.growyourownnevada.com/. The class fee for those attending at the Washoe County office is $15 per class or $60 for all eight classes. The cost covers class supplies, materials, refreshments, the website and International Society of Arboriculture Continuing Education Units. Reno participants attending all eight classes will also receive a USB flash drive containing gardening resources. K-12 teachers and Master Gardeners in Reno receive a discount on registration cost. Class fees in other locations vary.

For information, go to https://youtu.be/Fmi_BjsA6Rg or https://youtu.be/ohoi8F04B-A.